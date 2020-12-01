Hampton Deputy Police Chief David Hobbs will be promoted to chief next month, succeeding Rich Sawyer, who recently announced plans to retire from the department.
Hobbs, 43, will replace Sawyer when he leaves on Jan. 14 to take a part-time position as chief deputy at the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.
Town Manager James Sullivan announced the appointment Tuesday.
“I consider myself to be very fortunate to be part of really a great team there at Hampton PD, but also part of a great community here in Hampton. I’ve also been fortunate to work with some pretty great leaders through the course of my career, Chief Sawyer being the latest,” Hobbs said.
He described Sawyer as a mentor and said he was excited to work under him over the years.
Hobbs said he hasn’t set any long-term goals.
“Broadly my goal is for us to be recognized as a professional, effective organization and one that works collaboratively with our stakeholders trying to help our community,” he said.
Hobbs, who will become the town’s 25th police chief, joined the department as a part-time officer in 1999 and was appointed full time in 2000. He has served as a patrol officer, use of force instructor and a school resource officer. Hobbs has also been a member of the Seacoast Emergency Response Team, a regional tactical team with members from more than a dozen law enforcement agencies in the area.
Hobbs was promoted to sergeant in 2007 and served in the patrol division until he was named deputy chief in 2014.
He is a Marine veteran who achieved the rank of sergeant and participated in “Operation Enduring Freedom” and “Operation Noble Eagle.”
He is a graduate of Framingham State University with a bachelor’s degree in sociology and a master’s in justice studies from Southern New Hampshire University.
Hobbs graduated from the 265th session of the FBI National Academy in 2016. He lives in Hampton with his wife, Erin, and three children, Olivia, Steven and Cooper.