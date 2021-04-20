Derry will be flushing water lines starting Sunday evening, April 25, town officials said.
The flushing typically begins at the Derry-Londonderry line and progresses along Route 28 southerly and easterly; it will be between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. through May 7.
"Please be aware that this work may result in intermittent periods of brown or rusty water. While this is not a health concern, it may temporarily affect the taste and aesthetics of your drinking water as well as possible staining of laundry," the town's Department of Public Works said in a news release.
Water users are advised to limit their water use during the hours of flushing.
Those with questions or special needs such as in-house dialysis equipment should call 603-432-6147.