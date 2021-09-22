KINGSTON - A Derry woman is dead after having been struck by a hit-and-run driver on Route 125 in Kingston on Tuesday morning and being left undiscovered until after dark, according to police.
The Kingston Police Department only began looking for a missing bicyclist in their town about 8:30 p.m. and after a search located the bike and rider down an embankment off the shoulder of Route 125 near New Boston Road, they said
Emergency medical personnel were called to try and save the life of Donna Briggs, 59, of Derry, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
"Based upon evidence on scene, it appears that Briggs was struck from behind by a motor vehicle traveling southbound, which then left the scene. Video from a nearby business shows it was a dark colored vehicle that struck Briggs and that the crash happened at approximately 11:37 a.m.," Kingston police said in a statement.
"At this time, it is unknown why the vehicle struck Briggs or why it left the scene," they said.
New Hampshire State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction (C.A.R.) Unit was called in by local police and assumed control of the investigation. Route 125 was closed for several hours while the on-scene investigation was conducted. The New Hampshire State Police CAR Unit were assisted by Troop A and local police and fire departments.
Anyone with information related to the crash or who was traveling the area at the time is asked to contact Trooper Eric Torrens at 603-545-4396 or email Eric.M.Torrens@dos.nh.gov.