Battalion Chief Scott Haggart

Battalion Chief Scott Haggart was honored by fellow firefighters Friday after signing off from his final shift after 28 years with the Derry Fire Department.

“Scott, your numerous contributions helped shape our organization for years to come,” Derry Fire Chief James Richardson in a social media post on the department’s Facebook page. “You have left your mark. You have made a difference in so many lives during your career. You have been the type of leader others wanted to follow.