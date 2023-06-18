Battalion Chief Scott Haggart was honored by fellow firefighters Friday after signing off from his final shift after 28 years with the Derry Fire Department.
“Scott, your numerous contributions helped shape our organization for years to come,” Derry Fire Chief James Richardson in a social media post on the department’s Facebook page. “You have left your mark. You have made a difference in so many lives during your career. You have been the type of leader others wanted to follow.
“There is no way for us to show you our appreciation other than to say thank you. We wish you all the best in the years ahead.”
Haggart started his career as an EMT in the Burlington, Vermont area before attending NHTI’s Paramedic Program from 1990-1992. After graduating from NHTI, he worked in private EMS and volunteered for the Bow Fire Department before joining the Derry Fire Department in 1995, according to information provided by the Derry Fire Department.
Over the past 28 years, Haggart has served as a firefighter paramedic, lieutenant, captain, and battalion chief. He served as chairman of the department’s Safety Committee, Department Safety Officer, served on the Town Wide Safety Committee, assigned as a pre-employment background investigator, Union positions of Steward, Chief Steward and Negotiations Team Member, a member of the Regional Hazardous Materials Team, and served for 8 years as captain of the Central Station.
In April 2015, Haggart was promoted to the rank of Battalion Chief. Assigned to Battalion 4, he was responsible for all on-duty firefighters and had department-wide responsibility for operations.
As chief of operations, his primary responsibility was for fire suppression, hazardous materials, technical rescue, personnel accountability, pre-incident planning, mutual and automatic aid agreements, and post-incident analysis.
Haggart has a B.S. Degree in Management from Granite State College and has completed the National Fire Academy’s Executive Fire Officer Program. He holds numerous certifications in addition to Fire and EMS that include hazardous materials technician, various technical rescue disciplines, and fire inspector.
He was involved in the development of the Derry Fire Department’s strategic plan and headed-up the department’s response to active shooter threats and was chairman of the Interstate 93 Technical Steering Committee.
Haggart is married to his wife, Deena, and together they have two adult sons, Ryan and Nolan, and dog Sammy.