A 23-year-old Derry man was flown by helicopter to a Boston hospital after he crashed his go-cart into a tree in Sandown and was thrown from the vehicle Monday afternoon.
Alex Forrester suffered potentially life-threatening injuries after he lost control of a go-cart, going off a trail and hitting the tree, Fish and Game officials said in a news release.
The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a 3 p.m. accident on private property at the end of Hersey Road.
Forrester was not wearing any safety equipment and didn’t use the safety harness the go-cart was equipped with, according to Fish and Game officials.
"Based on an ongoing investigation, Forrester had limited experience operating an OHRV and it appears inexperience and speed are the biggest contributing factors," the news release said.
Forrester was taken by Sandown Ambulance to Depot Park in Hampstead where he was flown by DHART Helicopter to Beth Israel Hospital in Boston.