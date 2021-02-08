A Derry man died Monday after losing control of his car and crashing along Interstate 93 south in Windham, state police said.
Officials said Robert Day, 69, likely suffered a medical condition while driving, but the accident remains under investigation.
According to state police, Day was driving a 2018 Nissan NV2500 van when it appears he lost control and drove into the center median, where he hit a guardrail around 8 a.m. Monday, state police said.
“The Nissan continued south for a short distance before coming to rest in the snow bank in the center median,” state police said in a release.
Day was transported to Parkland Medical Center in Derry, where he “ultimately succumbed to a medical condition,” state police said in a release.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Timothy Repucci at Timothy.Repucci@dos.nh.gov or 603-223-8836.