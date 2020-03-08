COLEBROOK -- Conservation officers say excessive speed appears to be a factor in a Saturday snowmobile crash that injured a Derry man.
According to conservation officers, around 3 p.m. on Saturday a man identified as Glenn McCabe, 60, of Derry was riding a snowmobile through a large field along Corridor 18 in Colebrook and was going over a rise when suddenly the snowmobile became airborne and landed on a wooden post.
McCabe was thrown from the snowmobile before hitting the snow-covered ground head-first. After the crash, McCabe and fellow riders were able to travel a short distance before the snowmobile -- which was heavily damaged when it hit the wooden post -- was no longer operable. McCabe was transported to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook by a passerby in a personal vehicle for medical evaluation and treatment.
Conservation officers said based on information gathered at the scene of the crash and interviews with McCabe and witnesses, “traveling at a speed greater than reasonable and prudent under existing trail conditions” appears to be a factor in the accident.
“The operator did have over 20 years of riding experience; however, he had never been on that particular trail prior to the collision,” officials said in a release.
Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the collision.