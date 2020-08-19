A Derry man was killed in a motorcycle crash early Wednesday on Hampstead Road.
According to Derry police, around 12:22 a.m Wednesday officers responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash in the area of 222 Hampstead Road involving a motorcycle.
Upon arrival officers reported finding a 2013 Yamaha FJR motorcycle on its side on the shoulder of the roadway. The driver, identified as Patrick McDowell, 52, of Derry, was lying on the ground near the motorcycle with numerous apparent injuries, police said.
McDowell was pronounced dead at the scene.
An initial investigation determined the crash involved a motorcycle travelling eastbound on Hampstead Road According to police, the motorcycle left the roadway before hitting a guardrail.
A section of Hampstead Road was closed for more than five hours while the Derry Police Crash Reconstruction Team investigated the accident.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Derry police at 432-6111.