DERRY - A man was flown to a Massachusetts hospital with serious head injuries after crashing his motorcycle on Brian Ave. in Derry early Thursday.
According to Derry police, at 6:34 a.m. Tuesday dispatchers received a report of a motorcycle crash on Brian Ave. Upon arrival, officers found a 2014 Honda 500 motorcycle on its side on the edge of the road.
According to police the driver, identified as Chad Mazzatto, 23, of 30 Kendall Pond Rd. in Derry, was lying on the road after suffering an apparent head injury. A helmet was found a short distance away, police said.
Mazzatto was taken by Derry ambulance to Parkland Medical Center, then immediately flown via Medflight to a Boston hospital with a serious head injury. Police said he was reportedly in “stable condition” in the hospital’s Trauma ICU unit.
A section of Brian Ave. was closed for more than five hours while the Derry Police Accident
Reconstruction Team investigated the crash.
According to police, preliminary information indicates Mazzatto was headed eastbound on Brian Ave. when he lost control of the motorcycle, crossing over the westbound lane. The motorcycle dropped onto its side then slid - along with Mazzatto - into landscape stones at the edge of a nearby property. Police said speed appears to be a factor in the crash.
The accident remains under investigation.