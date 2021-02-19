A vehicle struck a Derry police officer on Drew Road Friday morning, pinning him to the rear of his patrol car and causing serious but not life-threatening injuries to his lower extremities, according to Derry Police Capt. Vern Thomas.
Officer Kevin Davies, 27, was outside his vehicle, responding to an earlier motor vehicle accident at 7:44 a.m. when a second vehicle came down the snow-covered road, lost control and hit Davies, pushing him into the rear of his patrol car around 8:30 a.m.
“The officer was there, but he doesn’t really know how he got struck. He was caught completely by surprise,” Thomas said.
Davies was able to radio for help, and Thomas said first responders found him lying in the road, conscious and responsive.
The Derry Fire Department transported Davies by ambulance to Parkland Medical Center in Derry to be treated for a leg injury and possible other injuries, according to Thomas. Davies is expected to be OK, he said.
Thomas was unable to provide additional details about the vehicle that struck Davies and the exact cause of the crash, as the investigation is ongoing. Drew Road was closed for about 3½ hours while the department’s accident investigation team worked the scene.
“The way the individual was driving, and the road conditions both were factors,” Thomas said. “We’ll have to investigate that further to determine an actual cause.”
So far, no one has been charged. The driver of the vehicle that struck Davies remained at the scene of the accident.
Snow had accumulated steadily since the early morning hours and precipitation continued during and immediately after the crash.