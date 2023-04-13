Adam Platania

Adam Platania's profile photo on Facebook. He was an avid motorcyclist.

 From Facebook

DERRY -- Police have identified the motorcycle riders who died in a multiple vehicle accident Thursday evening in Derry.

Adam Platania, 21, the driver of a motorcycle and his passenger, Katina Skotis, 20, of Litchfield perished as a result of their injuries suffered in the accident, which involved two motorycles and a sedan.