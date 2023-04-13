DERRY -- Police have identified the motorcycle riders who died in a multiple vehicle accident Thursday evening in Derry.
Adam Platania, 21, the driver of a motorcycle and his passenger, Katina Skotis, 20, of Litchfield perished as a result of their injuries suffered in the accident, which involved two motorycles and a sedan.
On early Friday afternoon, police released the names of everyone involved in the accident.
According to his Facebook page, Platania was a motorcycle enthusiast and operated a small business out of his home, which personalized apparel for customers. He was developing his own brand -- King2Gods, which figured flame-like symbols on the vertical, as if from an exhaust pipe.
"This loss is unreal and is something we could never have imagined," wrote his aunt, Sara Brown of Derry. "We are beyond heartbroken."
The accident was reported at 6:37 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of North Main Street (Route 28 Bypass) and Nesmith Street. Officers found two motorcycles lying in the roadway, and a heavily damaged car at the intersection.
Platania was pronounced dead at the scene. An ambulance rushed Skotis to Elliott Hospital in Manchester, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.
The riders of a second motorcycle -- driver John Bayrd, 22, and Michaela Bayrd, 21, both of Manchester -- were taken to Elliot Hospital with injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening.
The driver of the car, Joanna Taylor, 76, of Derry, was taken to Parkland Medical Center for treatment of a medical issue, police said.
According to police, the two motorcycles were traveling with a larger group northbound on North Main Street. The car was entering North Main Street from Pinkerton Street.