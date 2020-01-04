DERRY -- The Derry Police Department formally swore in five new officers, promoted three supervisors and recognized the retirement of two longtime members of the department on Friday afternoon.
About 75 family members, friends and fellow officers attended the ceremony at the Derry Municipal Center.
Chief Edward Garone gave the two retiring officers, Lt. Dan Beattie and Officer Jeff Pike, retirement badges and certificates.
“I would be remiss if I didn’t say both Lt. Beattie and Officer Pike have left a mark on the department,” Garone said.
Beattie began his career in Derry in 1996, and spent his final years in the administrative services bureau where he oversaw the hiring process, training, records and community relations.
Pike is retiring after 19 years in Derry, previously serving as a part-time officer for Newton in 1996, and later as a full-time officer in Atkinson and Candia. In Derry, he became the department’s first child passenger safety technician, he was an active member of the accident reconstruction unit, and he was assigned to the support services division as an administrative officer.
Shawn O’Donaghue was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant effective Sept. 8. He has served as sergeant since 2013, and has been an active member of the regional SWAT team and an active shooter instructor for the school district.
Garone said O’Donaghue, who has a twin brother named Tim serving in the Londonderry Police Department, has assisted the department as an instructor with all kinds of force-of-use training, giving instruction on the use of Tasers, OC spray, batons, and ground fighting and defensive tactics.
“What you want to take away from that is don’t fool around with him,” Garone told the audience.
The department also recognized the promotion of officers Jared Knox and Patrick Dawson to the rank of sergeant. Knox’s promotion was effective in August, and Dawson’s in September.
The mothers of all three promoted officers pinned the badges on the men's uniforms during the ceremony.
Garone also swore in the five new officers who were recently hired.
Family members pinned badges on Officers Melissa Houde, Thomas Lyons, Casey Noyes, Brendan Holden and Kristina Banahan.
All five have bachelor’s degrees in justice studies or related fields.
“I can tell you that the very best are standing here right now,” Garone said.
Houde and Lyons graduated from the state police academy on Dec. 20. Noyes, Holden and Banahan start their academy training on Monday. Noyes is a graduate of the Vermont Police Academy.
Garone said the department adopted a new hiring process this past summer that front-loaded non-law-enforcement sections of a 12-week in-house training program as a way to get new hires on board while they wait for the next police academy session.
He said the old process left officers waiting during the hiatus, and that some ended up taking jobs at other departments in the interim.
“This has become a very tedious process frankly, hiring. It takes a lot of time, a lot of work,” Garone said.
Derry still has four vacancies left to fill, and Garone said it’s become nearly impossible to keep up with the rate of attrition amid a statewide labor shortage.
