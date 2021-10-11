Derry and Salem police departments are among those across the state taking part in the National Drug Enforcement Agency Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
On Saturday, Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the public will have the chance to safely dispose of all prescription medications, including unused or expired prescription drugs, over-the-counter medicines, and opioid medications.
Law enforcement officers and staff will be collecting all prescription medications — tablets, capsules, and patches of hydrocodone (Norco, Lortab, Vicodin), oxycodone (Oxycontin, Percocet), tramadol (Ultram), codeine, fentanyl (Duragesic), morphine, hydromorphone (Dilaudid) and oxymorphone (Opana).
Vape pens or other e-cigarette devices will also be accepted if the batteries are removed.
Needles, syringes, lancets and liquids will not be accepted.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 70,630 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2019, with more than 70% attributed to opioids.
According to the DEA, the country is seeing an increase in opioid usage, and it is possible that a significant number of opioid addictions and overdose deaths come from individuals accessing unused opioids prescriptions of family and friends. For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about Take Back Day, visit takebackday.dea.gov.