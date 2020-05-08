An fire blazed through the Derry take-out restaurant Rig A’Tony’s Friday evening.
No one was hurt, but the building was left with heavy damage in the kitchen and storage areas.
A 911 call just after 7 p.m. Friday reported a fire in the back of the restaurant. As firefighters rushed to the restaurant, Battalion Chief Jack Webb of the Derry Fire Department said he could see heavy smoke from half a mile away.
Webb said firefighters arrived to find the back of the building burning, with flames wrapping around the side. He said firefighters worked quickly to stop the fire spreading to the apartment building just across a narrow alley.
The fire was under control by 8 p.m., but the blaze left the building with extensive damage, Webb said.
The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.