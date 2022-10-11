Derry's longtime police chief dies Oct 11, 2022 Oct 11, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Buy Now Derry Police Chief Edward Garone has died. Allegra Boverman/Union Leader file Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Police Chief George Feole of the Derry Police Department announced via email this evening that retired Chief Ed Garone died on Oct. 11.Garone had retired from the department after more than 50 years on Sept. 30. This story will be updated. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Longtime Derry police chief Ed Garone dies +3 Man, 18, from Nashua dies after fall while climbing at Clough State Park State Police remind drivers to move over for flashing lights {{title}} Most Popular Man jumped from Bridge Street Bridge in Manchester Man, 18, from Nashua dies after fall while climbing at Clough State Park Man reported missing in Wolfeboro Swerving driver crashes on Route 101 Manchester police arrest man after stabbing on South Willow Manchester's Station 9 to close Friday, with work on new firehouse beginning later this month Ryan Cashin confirmed as Manchester's new fire chief State police: 25 drivers going faster than 90 mph in three-hour period Tractor trailer crash closes lanes on I-89 in Grantham for several hours Wednesday Two dead after tow truck rear-ends SUV on I-93 in Boston Saturday night Request News Coverage