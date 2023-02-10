CONCORD — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public Health Services has identified some concerning trends regarding lead-level testing in young children as presented in the 2021 Lead Exposure in New Hampshire Data Brief.

This annual brief shows that between 2019 to 2021, there was a 25% decrease in the rate of children who were lead-tested at the required ages of 1 and 2, likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.