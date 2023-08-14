The state’s public health department is warning consumers not to eat “Soft Serve On the Go” ice cream cups because of a nationwide outbreak of listeriosis, which has been linked to the product in Pennsylvania.
The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, based on an ongoing investigation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions, is advising Granite State consumers and retailers to get rid of the food item sold at stores in New Hampshire, and produced by Real Kosher Ice Cream of Brooklyn, New York.
Listeriosis, caused by the organism listeria monocytogenes, can cause serious and sometimes fatal illness in young children, frail and elderly people and anyone with a compromised immune system, according to DHHS. Mild symptoms include fever, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, the FDA reports. No illnesses have been identified yet in New Hampshire, but infections in other states have been linked to the product.
“Listeriosis can be a serious infection,” said Patricia Tilley, director of public health services at DHHS. “Foods that are contaminated may not look, smell, or taste any different so there is no way to tell. The state’s Division of Public Health Services will continue to investigate to identify any cases associated with this outbreak, and is asking consumers, restaurants, and retailers to check their freezers and throw away recalled ice cream products or return to place of purchase for a full refund.”
Based on epidemiological data provided by CDC, both sick people reported eating “Soft Serve On The Go” vanilla chocolate ice cream before getting sick, but any flavor is suspect. The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture collected an unopened sample of “Soft Serve On The Go” from an ill person’s home. This sample was reported as positive for listeria monocytogenes. Real Kosher Ice Cream has temporarily stopped making the product, which comes in 8 ounce cups.