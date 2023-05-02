DiLuzio Ambulance

 From Facebook

DiLuzio Ambulance in Keene will cease operations on Wednesday after more than 70 years, which creates a shakeup in emergency medical services in the Monadnock region.

The abrupt move comes as county officials have said the need for ambulance services has nearly doubled in the past decade, which prompted them to launch Cheshire County EMS last year.