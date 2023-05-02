DiLuzio Ambulance in Keene will cease operations on Wednesday after more than 70 years, which creates a shakeup in emergency medical services in the Monadnock region.
The abrupt move comes as county officials have said the need for ambulance services has nearly doubled in the past decade, which prompted them to launch Cheshire County EMS last year.
To handle its contracts, DiLuzio has worked out a deal with Rescue Inc. of Brattleboro, Vermont, to pick up the towns it covers. Rescue Inc. has enlisted the help of the Keene Fire Department, according to Drew Hazelton, chief of operations for Rescue Inc.
Bob DiLuzio Sr. and his wife, Linda, have owned the ambulance service since 1975. Bob DiLuzio has worked there for about 62 years. They made the decision to close because “it has taken a toll on their health and trying to keep their Ambulance Service in business has impacted them financially,” a company press release said.
In the past several years, the company has faced tax problems, including a federal tax lien for more $452,000 recorded in the Cheshire County Registry of Deeds Tuesday.
DiLuzio and Rescue Inc. worked out a plan over the past few days to ensure continued service, according to the release. Most employees of DiLuzio will transition to Rescue.
The transition of services is being made seamlessly because of longstanding mutual aid agreements between the three agencies, Hazelton said.
“Our transition plan will immediately stabilize emergency response in the area and ensure continuity of operations in the region,” Hazelton said in a statement. “Communities will not notice an interruption in service and in many cases be served by the same caring professionals that they have been for decades.”
Rescue Inc. has operated in Windham County, Vermont, and Cheshire County since 1966 as a nonprofit. The company serves 13 towns in Vermont and two in New Hampshire.
Conversations with each town will take place in the coming weeks “about the future of EMS delivery in the area.”
The news comes as Cheshire EMS launched out of its headquarters in Swanzey last November after a deal for the county to buy DiLuzio fell through.
Cheshire EMS increased its ambulances from four to five in the wake of the news and is ready to provide mutual aid as needed, said Cheshire County Administrator Christopher Coates.
“With the end of DiLuzio Ambulance Service and as the transition evolves with EMS services for Cheshire County, Cheshire EMS stands ready to provide emergency assistance to any town for any reason at any time,” he said in a statement. “We are here for our community, we are here to serve.”
The county also will be able to talk about providing emergency services in the future if needed. The town provided 911 services to the town of Westmoreland.
Last April, DiLuzio said everything with the company would remain the same in serving towns for both primary and secondary services in the region after the deal with the county fell through. Some towns served include Alstead, Fitzwilliam, Gilsum, Harrisville, Marlborough, Marlow, Richmond, Stoddard, Sullivan, Swanzey, Troy, Walpole and Winchester.
Keene will use Rescue Inc. as its backup ambulance service, according to a city news release. Ambulances will be stationed in the city’s Central and West firehouses to meet coverage during the transition.
“With a transition plan in place, there will be no lapse in services to the Keene community or towns that contract with Keene for ambulance service,” the release reads.
The service includes the towns contracted by Keene, including Surry, Roxbury, Nelson and West Chesterfield. The town of Swanzey said Rescue Inc. will also provide service based out of Keene.
“There will be continuity of operations to ensure that emergency medical calls continue to be responded to in a consistent manner,” a press release reads. “The town is actively evaluating multiple options for primary ambulance transport service moving forward.”
Keene said it will consider Cheshire EMS in the future as more experience is gained.
The Professional Firefighters of Keene posted a tribute to the DiLuzios on Facebook saying many members started their careers there.
“DiLuzio Ambulance has served the county with professionalism and consistency for over 50 years and they will be truly missed,” the post reads.
The union said Rescue Inc. is committed to bringing on DiLuzio Ambulance employees.
“Despite the few obstacles that were thrown in the way of this partnership, the collective efforts of the Diluzio Ambulance Service, City of Keene, Rescue Inc. and the Professional Firefighters of Keene will ensure that emergency medical services at the highest level will be provided for to the residents of Keene, and the surrounding communities that we and Diluzio formerly served,” the post reads.