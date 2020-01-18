MANCHESTER - Fire officials say faulty wiring in a light fixture caused a fire in a three-story Grove Street apartment building that displaced a dozen residents early Saturday morning.
The fire was reported just after midnight, and the first firefighters on the scene found a fire in the ceiling between the second and third floors and quickly extinguished it.
The displaced residents of the six-unit building were assisted by the Red Cross.
One firefighter suffered a minor hand injury. The damage was estimated around $20,000.