A Rochester man was taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon in critical condition after police say his districted bicycle riding led to him being trapped under the wheels of a dump truck in Keene.
Devin Giles, 20, sustained serious injuries in Monday's accident on Route 101 near Optical Avenue. According to Keene Police Lt. Jason Short, Giles was using a handheld device as he rode westbound on the highway and looking at the screen when he went off course.
Giles was initially in the breakdown lane of the highway, and riding behind a dump brick being operated by David Davis, 61, of Putney, Vt., which was also headed west. As the truck slowed to a stop at the Optical Avenue intersection, Giles veered from the breakdown lane, across the slip lane entrance to Optical Avenue, and began traveling in the westbound lane of Route 101, witnesses told Short.
Giles then hit the median, which bounced him to the left, into the back of the dump truck. Giles continued westbound and hit the median again, causing him to fall, according to Short.
Giles fell between the tag wheel and the rear wheels of the dump truck. When the light turned green, the dump truck started forward and traveled a few feet, with one of the rear wheels going up onto Giles’ body, according to Short. When Davis noticed the bike, in his passenger side mirror, on the ground he immediately stopped, Short said.
Giles was found pinned under the rear passenger side wheels and frame of the dump truck, Short said. Keene Fire Department had to raise the dump truck, with jacks, in order to free Giles. He sustained serious injuries to his mid and lower body.
The westbound lane of Route 101 was closed to traffic from Swanzey Factory Road to Main Street for a few hours Monday evening.
Short is asking any other witnesses to the accident to call him at 603-357-9813.