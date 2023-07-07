Dive team searches Gilmanton lake for victim of boating accident By John Koziol Union Leader Correspondent John Koziol Jul 7, 2023 Jul 7, 2023 Updated 5 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Members of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Dive Team prepare Friday afternoon to search Manning Lake in Gilmanton for the the victim of a boating accident. John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save GILMANTON — The New Hampshire Fish and Game Dive Team searched Manning Lake Friday for the victim of a boating accident.The dive team staged at the boat launch on the northeast end of the lake where members and officers boarded an agency boat around 4:30 p.m. and made their way to the far southwest corner of the lake.A person at the boat launch, who declined to identify himself, said he was told that earlier two boats were each pulling a person on a tube when the incident occurred.Gilmanton Fire Department Capt. John Cunningham said his department was toned at 2:18 p.m. for a reported water rescue on Manning Lake, which he described as “a fairly small lake.”He referred all other inquires to Fish and Game officials.LakesNews@unionleader.com Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save John Koziol Follow John Koziol Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Cement truck rollover closes I-93 for hours +2 Dive team searches Gilmanton lake for victim of boating accident Groton woman rescued after injuring leg +2 Sheriff: Fugitive may have survived river and could be in Manchester +3 One dead, one wounded after shooting in Bartlett DWI License Revocations Load more {{title}} Most Popular Rainbow gathering attendence lower than expected SUV crashes into Looney Bin Bar in Laconia sending more than a dozen to hospital Man seriously injured in Derry fireworks incident DWI License Revocations Hiker dies Sunday on Black Cap trail One dead, one wounded after shooting in Bartlett Two injured hikers rescued on Monday Bedford paving work will impact traffic on Monday Cheshire County EMS picks up Swanzey 911 contract Groton woman rescued after injuring leg Share your view with New Hampshire. What's your opinion? Submit a Letter to the Editor Letters may be up to 250 words. Longer opinions can be sent to opinion@unionleader.com. Request News Coverage