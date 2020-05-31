CANTERBURY - Divers recovered the bodies of a man and woman who went missing while swimming in the Merrimack River on Saturday night, authorities said Sunday.
The man and woman were among a group of four swimming near Pebble Beach on Saturday night when they began to struggle, New Hampshire State Police said in a release Sunday afternoon. Both went under the water despite others’ efforts to help them and did not resurface around 7:45 p.m., according to the release. A search of the river Saturday night was suspended because of darkness and resumed Sunday morning.
Divers from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department located the body of a 21-year-old woman around 8:20 a.m. and found the 27-year-old man’s body about 15 minutes later, the release said. Names of the woman and man were being withheld until relatives could be notified, state police said.
Both bodies were found in about 15 feet of water near where they were last seen, Fish and Game said in a release.
Fish and Game divers also recovered the body of a 6-year-old boy on Saturday after he went missing while wading in the Salmon Falls River in Rollinsford.
“NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers want to remind the public to be aware of their
swimming capabilities and practice good water safety before venturing into New Hampshire’s many waterbodies,” the agency said in a release.