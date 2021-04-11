Conservation officers recovered the body of a dog from Ossipee Lake Saturday.
The dog was found near where authorities recovered the body Sinead Lyons, 41, from Lowell, Mass., on March 26. Members of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Underwater Search Team used a remotely-operated vehicle (ROV) as part of a search, according to a news release.
The dog -- found in 12 feet of water approximately 12½ feet from Lyons location -- matched the description of a dog believed to belong to her.
In a Facebook post, Lyons’ sister Sandra Lyons thanked state police and Fish and Game for the recovery of the dog, named Flossie.
“She will be cremated and reunited with my beautiful sister, so that they can forever more continue their adventures together,” Sandra Lyons wrote.
Lyons had been reported last seen walking her dog on March 11. Her car was found nearby in Ossipee on March 22. Divers recovered Lyons body several days later after Fish and Games searched the lake with sonar.
New Hampshire State Police are investigating what happened to Lyons and Flossie. Fish and Game Capt. Michael Eastman previously said it’s possible she fell through the ice.
No further information was available Sunday morning.