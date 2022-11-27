Fire at 42 Allen St.

Paul Feely/Union Leader

 By Paul Feely Union Leader Staff

A pet dog died in a fire that caused an estimated $250,000 in damage to a home on Allen Street in Manchester Saturday afternoon, fire officials said.

The blaze, which officials have classified as accidental, was caused by a faulty portable washing machine in the first- floor bathroom, Manchester Fire Battalion Chief Jonathan Fosher said in a release.