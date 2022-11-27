A pet dog died in a fire that caused an estimated $250,000 in damage to a home at 42 Allen Street in Manchester Saturday afternoon, fire officials said. The blaze, which officials have classified as accidental, was caused by a faulty portable washing machine in the first floor bathroom, Manchester Fire Battalion Chief Jonathan Fosher said in a release.
A pet dog died in a fire that caused an estimated $250,000 in damage to a home on Allen Street in Manchester Saturday afternoon, fire officials said.
The blaze, which officials have classified as accidental, was caused by a faulty portable washing machine in the first- floor bathroom, Manchester Fire Battalion Chief Jonathan Fosher said in a release.
Engine 2 was first on scene, and reported heavy fire from the rear of a two-story single family home with two adult occupants and two dogs.
Residents told fire crews that everyone safely got out of the building with the exception of one dog on the first floor.
Fire crews stretched hose lines through the front of the building to knock down the flames and aid in the search for the trapped dog in zero visibility conditions and moderate heat, Fosher said in a release. Sections of the interior living spaces were being used for “heavy storage,” making access and movement difficult, officials said.
“The dog was located and removed from the building by the rescue company who immediately began resuscitation efforts with the help of AMR personnel,” fire officials said. “Unfortunately, the pet succumbed to the effects of smoke.”
Fire crews performed an aggressive interior attack with multiple hose lines and had the fire under control by 6:31.p.m.
Fire crews prevented the flames from spreading to buildings or property around 42 Allen St., officials said.
Manchester fire officials said the fire caused heavy fire damage on the first floor and smoke damage throughout, estimated at $250,000.