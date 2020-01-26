LONDONDERRY — A family’s dog died Saturday morning and their home was destroyed by a fire believed to have been sparked by an overloaded electrical outlet, according to fire officials.
Battalion Chief Fred Heinrich said firefighters responded to a call at 9:03 a.m. of a fire at 7 Tranquil Drive, a split-level single-family home.
“It was a fire behind the sofa, most likely from an electrical outlet that was overloaded,” Heinrich said.
He said Battalion Chief Jeremy Mague was on his way home after his shift ended when the call was dispatched and, finding himself in the neighborhood, drove to the fire and was the first to arrive on scene.
Mague confirmed that two people had safely gotten themselves out of the house and, seeing flames in the front bay window and on the side of the house, called the department requesting equipment and personnel respond to the scene.
Fire crews searched the house for the family dog, but it perished, Heinrich said.
“Crews tried doing CPR on the dog to no avail,” he said.
In addition to two engines, two tankers and an ambulance from Londonderry, additional engines and tankers arrived from Windham, Hudson, Derry and Nashua to assist.
“It’s one of our non-hydrant districts, so the water was much appreciated,” Heinrich said.
The fire was under control by about 10:30 a.m., and the last company left at 11:38 p.m. The two who escaped were examined by ambulance crews but they were both uninjured.
Heinrich estimated at least 50% of the structure suffered heavy fire, smoke and water damage.