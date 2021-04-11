Firefighters battled a fire Saturday that broke out at a home on Mason Road in Milton, then spread through the woods and put another home in danger, according to authorities.
One dog died in the home after an unsuccessful attempt by a bystander to save it.
The call came in around 2:29 p.m. A second alarm was requested by Milton Fire-Rescue for additional tankers and forestry units, according to a news release.
"With the house being well involved in fire, a defensive attack was initiated," the release reads. "Forestry crews and a mutual aid engine were deployed to the neighboring home for structure protection and to contain the brush fire."
The home at 70 Mason Road suffered severe fire damage; a little over an acre of woods burned.
The bystander who attempted to save the dog was evaluated by EMS and taken to a hospital.
The fire was under control by 3:45 p.m., with crews remaining on scene until about 6:45 p.m.
As of Sunday morning, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.