She may have lost all of her belongings, but Chrissy Callahan of Nashua says she is forever blessed since emergency crews saved her two dogs during a fire Wednesday at her home.
“These guys were so quick to respond and they saved my family. They basically saved my fur babies. I can’t thank these guys enough,” Callahan said of the city’s first responders.
Nashua fire crews arrived at Callahan’s residence at 5 Fremont St. about 5 p.m. on Tuesday for a report of smoke.
The fire, which was contained to the kitchen area, caused significant damage to that portion of the house, as well as heavy smoke damage to the rest of the structure, according to a release.
Callahan said she placed both of her dogs in crates before leaving to pick up her son from daycare, mostly to prevent them from eating things they shouldn’t. No one was home when the fire broke out, except for the pets.
Both dogs were rescued by firefighters, she said.
“Raven was unresponsive and the paramedics were giving him oxygen and doggie CPR,” said Callahan.
Raven is a seven-month-old black lab and Sir Pugsley is a five-year-old puggle. Both of them survived the fire, but spent nearly 24 hours at the emergency veterinarian receiving care, according to Callahan.
“I just picked them up from the vet they brought us to and they will hopefully be OK. We are still not out of the woods,” she said. “We still have some days to keep monitoring them.”
The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Nashua Fire Marshal’s Office.
Fire officials say the house, which Callahan said they bought in January, is currently uninhabitable.
The Callahan family is staying with relatives and is receiving a lot of support from friends and family members, she said.