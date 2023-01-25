The U.S. Justice Department is investigating Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co for its handling of a recalled tire that has been linked to eight deaths and dozens of injuries, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter and documents reviewed by the newspaper.

The federal prosecutors have sought company records and depositions from an Arizona plaintiffs' attorney produced as part of civil litigation filed against Goodyear years ago, according to a copy of a grand jury subpoena seen by WSJ.