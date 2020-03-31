MANCHESTER -- State transportation officials are warning motorists that a major detour and ramp closure along Interstate 293 in Manchester is slated to go into effect next week and last nearly five months
The New Hampshire Department of Transportation has announced that starting Sunday, April 5 work on the I-293 northbound bridge over the Merrimack River will require an extended closure of the Exit 2 on-ramp from Brown Ave./Route 3A to I-293 northbound. The ramp closure is expected to last approximately 140 days.
The Brown Avenue on-ramp to I-293 northbound will force drivers looking to access I-293 North from busy Brown Ave. to get onto I-293 South and do a U-turn at Exit 1 near the Mall of New Hampshire.
Manchester officials had concerns about the potential traffic jams the closure could cause, but with Gov. Chris Sununu’s stay at home order in effect until early May fewer commuters are expected on New Hampshire highways over the next few weeks.
The ramp closure and new traffic pattern on Brown Ave will go into effect Sunday, April 5 between the hours of 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. Monday. Work will be dependent on weather conditions and current and future COVID-19 constraints, state transportation officials said.
Smart Work Zone (SWZ) devices and signage will be used to notify drivers of the ramp closure. Police officers will be posted during peak traffic hours on Brown Ave at Exit 2, DOT officials said.
The ramp closure will have a signed detour for traffic to reverse direction at Exit 1 on I-293 southbound.
This project consists of bridge preservation work, including deck repair, pier rehabilitation, and replacement of modular expansion joints, on the I-293 northbound and southbound bridges over the Merrimack River and the PanAm Railroad in Bedford and Manchester.
According to DOT officials, the bridges were built in 1958, and widened and re-decked in 1991. Each bridge is 914 feet long, 55 feet wide and carries three 12-foot travel lanes. An inspection of the bridges a few years ago showed that expansion joints were failing.
R.S. Audley Inc. of Bow is the contractor for the project, which has an anticipated final completion date of September 2020.