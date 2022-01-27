A former Dover police officer permanently lost his police certification this week, in the wake of his dishonesty about a deadly chase he initiated, which caused the deaths of two men.
Former officer Killian Kondrup was stripped of his police certification during a Tuesday session of the Police Standards and Training Council.
His case revolved around the allegation that he was not truthful about a car chase he initiated in 2021 that killed two men — the allegation that Kondrup had been chasing the car when the driver crashed into a utility pole, though he said he was not.
Kondrup, hired in Dover in 2018, has since been fired from the department and was working as a police officer in Lee until last week.
Lee Police Chief Thomas Dronsfield said Kondrup started in Lee in July 2021, and was not allowed to work alone, because he had been set to appear before the Police Standards and Training Council.
“We are handling it as we should and accordingly,” Dronsfield said in an email Thursday. Dover Police Chief William Breault did not respond to requests for comment.
Police Standards and Training Council sessions were only opened to the public last year, after the Union Leader filed a lawsuit for access to the decertification hearing for a Manchester police officer. The Union Leader had reported that the police disciplinary hearings were the only professional license disciplinary hearings that were not open to the public.
The opening of the hearings came after the Legislature passed a law over the summer to reveal names on the so-called “Laurie List,” the Exculpatory Evidence Schedule of police with credibility problems. Dozens of names were released to the public for the first time in late December.
Kondrup’s name was among 10 names released in one version of the list when it was released on Dec. 29, according to a report by InDepthNH.org, then blacked out again later that same day as the Attorney General’s Office was made aware of other lawsuits filed by officers who wanted their names taken off the list.
On March 18, 2021, Joseph Bougie, 32, and Michael Murphy, 22, were on Sixth Street in Dover when Bougie crashed his BMW sedan into a utility pole near the intersection with Long Hill Road. The car caught fire, and Murphy was thrown from the car.
Both Murphy and Bougie were declared dead at the scene.
Friends of the men raised questions about the police version of events. Initially, Dover police said an off-duty officer happened upon the burning car around 12:25 a.m. Later, the department said police had chased Bougie’s car, trying to arrest him on outstanding warrants, but police said they had given up the chase before the crash.
Ashley Green, of Dover, who had been in a romantic relationship with Murphy, told the Union Leader in March 2021 that the police description of events did not add up. Murphy had been texting her before he died, she said, saying police had been chasing Bougie’s car.
“Timewise and then location, it makes no sense,” Green said last year. “There’s still something missing and they’re not saying it.”