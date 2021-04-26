Firefighters in Dover were on the move Monday as they battled blazes in three locations before 5 p.m.
Fire Chief Paul Haas said they were first called out for a brush fire at a condominium complex on Clearwater Drive late in the morning. That fire, which is believed to have started by coals dumped from a grill, was approximately 10 feet from a building and was being pushed toward the structure by strong winds.
At about 2:42 p.m., fire crews were called downtown to 98 Henry Law Ave., where a fire began on an outside deck at Dover Bluff Condos and spread up the side of the building.
Haas said all the residents were evacuated and nobody was injured. Two cats were transported to a veterinarian by a neighbor.
Henry Law Avenue was closed to through traffic from Hanson Street to Paul Street as firefighters from Dover and surrounding communities worked to put out the flames.
Haas said while crews were downtown, firefighters providing station coverage to Dover were called to a third fire on Sandy Lane, a residential neighborhood.
That fire was a brush fire, Haas said.
Earlier in the day, the National Weather Service issued a “Red Flag Day” and city officials sent out a message saying there would be no daytime burning allowed in Dover, explaining that dry and windy conditions may lead to a rapid growth of fires during the daylight hours.
Haas said residents need to be mindful of their actions at this time of year.
“The message to the community is to be super careful with any combustible materials outside,” Haas said.