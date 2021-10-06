Dover deaths believed to be drug-related Staff Report Oct 6, 2021 Oct 6, 2021 Updated 22 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save The death of a man and woman found dead Wednesday inside a residence on High Ridge Drive in Dover appear to be drug-related, police said.According to a news release, Dover police responded to a report just after noon of two unresponsive people. A 36-year-old man and 33-year-old woman were both dead inside the residence.The cause and manner of the untimely deaths continue to be investigated by police and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.Anyone with information is asked to call Dover police at 603-742-4646. Anonymous tips may be left at the Dover Crimeline at 603-749-6000 or at dovernhcrimeline.org. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Manchester Memorial football game stopped after parking lot scuffle; police make one arrest Nashua police chief sues city over upcoming ballot question on police commission Former USNH chancellor killed when car crashes into Mass. house Manchester Police Dept. promotes, honors officers at ceremony Fire in Manchester quickly extinguished More changes for Brentwood Police Department Three valet workers killed by driver fleeing officer who caught him doing doughnuts Authorities release details on rig, driver involved in Bow double fatal Walmart worker, a retired officer, fatally pinned between trucks at Raymond facility Woman, 29, flown to Boston hospital after being struck by car in Keene Request News Coverage