After a good Samaritan was injured and a fire truck damaged Saturday at a three-vehicle accident on the Spaulding Turnpike, Dover’s fire chief is reminding people to slow down and move over as they approach accident scenes.
Shinta Mambu, 34, of Dover, was driving a 2004 Subaru Impreza just south of Exit 7 around 5:30 a.m. when the car hit a guardrail. Leo Quirk, 64, of Effingham, pulled over and got out of his 2019 Chevrolet Silverado to assist Mambu.
Quirk suffered serious injuries to his legs when Jared Colbath, 44, of Somersworth, lost control of the 2008 Cadillac SRX he was driving and struck Mambu’s car and then Quirk. State police said black ice might have been a contributing factor.
Dover Fire Chief Paul Haas said on Monday that members of his department responded and a ladder truck was positioned on the highway to block oncoming motorists from hitting the victims or emergency responders.
The driver of a 24-foot Budget box truck then hit the fire truck, causing serious damage. Haas said if a person had been in the path of the box truck, it could have been deadly.
“This serves as a complete wake-up call for us,” Haas said.
Members of the Dover Fire Department will review the incident as a reminder of the hazards of responding to the scene of motor vehicle crashes, Haas said.
The name of the driver of the box truck has not yet been released.
Dover City Manager Michael Joyal notified city councilors and other officials on Monday morning about the damage to the ladder truck.
“Arrangements have been made to have the truck transported to the dealer/manufacturer to have repairs made and to have the truck returned back to the city in service as soon as possible,” Joyal said in a statement.
Joyal said insurance is expected to cover the cost of repairs.
Haas expects the truck will be out of commission for several months.