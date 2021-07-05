The annual fireworks show in Dover ended abruptly Sunday night due to a malfunction, according to city recreation officials.
About 15 minutes into the display at Garrison Hill, one the 6-inch shells failed to completely launch and fell on the ground igniting other fireworks and causing an explosion, according to a news release.
Atlas PyroVision Entertainment Group of Jaffrey immediately halted the display for the safety of the firework crew. No one was injured.
Dover Fire and Rescue, already stationed at the site as a precaution, quickly extinguished the remaining fireworks racks on the ground. Dover police also responded. The state Fire Marshal’s Office was notified of the incident.
As of early Sunday morning, Garrison Hill Park remains closed while the site is cleared. It will reopen once cleared.