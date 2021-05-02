A Dover man was killed Sunday morning when the motorcycle he was riding was hit by a woman driving a Toyota Prius, police said.
Dover police responded to the intersection of Washington and Chestnut streets around 11:11 a.m. Sunday to investigate reports of a crash. Upon arrival officers reported both vehicles involved in the crash sustained significant damage.
According to Dover police, a preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the Toyota Prius, identified as a Dover woman, 44, tried to take a left turn onto Chestnut Street in front of an Aprilia RSV4 motorcycle coming from the opposite direction, driven by Chester Yung, 44, of Dover.
Yung suffered serious injuries in the crash, police said.
Bystanders administered first aid to Yung before emergency personnel arrived. He was taken by Dover Fire and Rescue to Wentworth-Douglass Hospital, where he later died, police said.
Yung was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, Dover police said.
The intersection was closed for several hours while police investigated the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Mark Nadeau.