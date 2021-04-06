Dover's police chief is asking city councilors to approve body and cruiser cameras for officers.
Chief William Breault said Tuesday morning that he will, at Wednesday night's council meeting, recommend buying cameras for the community’s safety and to enhance the relationship between members of his department and the public.
“Specifically, a camera program supports accountability and builds public trust, provides an accurate account of interactions between the police and the public, produces more and better evidence making law enforcement more efficient, improves police performance and helps to identify training needs to enhance officer safety,” Breault wrote in an email.
Breault said studies have shown that body cameras have a civilizing effect, resulting in improved behavior among police officers and citizens.
Breault said he plans to recommend the city purchase a complete body worn camera and vehicle camera system from BodyWorn by Utility.
Breault said he plans to pay for a six-year contract, which would cover cameras for every sworn member of the department and 12 police vehicles, using vacant position savings and general fund savings.
The cost would be $487,444, Breault said.
Breault’s recommendation comes as lawmakers in Concord work to establish funding to help cover the costs of cameras.
If passed, SB 96 would establish fund in the state Department of Safety to encourage law enforcement agencies to equip their departments with body-worn and vehicle cameras.
The fund would provide grants to pay for up to one half of the purchase and replacement costs of cameras. All funds shall be non-lapsing and continuously appropriated for the department, according to the bill’s text.
State Sen. David Watters, D-Dover, is a sponsor of SB 96, which was adopted by the Senate Finance Committee with an amendment.
Watters said the debate in the Senate right now is whether legislators have a full understanding of all costs.
Watters supports Breault’s efforts.
“I think this is just great. Dover has always had a very forward-looking department,” Watters said.
Watters has visited the Barrington Police Department, which finished implementing body-worn cameras at the beginning of February.
“They’re really a terrific system and the police like them a lot, and they work very well,” Watters said.
State Rep. Casey Conley, D-Dover, was a sponsor of HB 253, which also sought to establish a grant program to buy cameras.
Conley said that bill was retained in committee and lawmakers are waiting to see what happens with SB 96.
Conley said he supports police getting cameras to help build trust with the community and protect officers from false claims.
“I think our police department over the years has shown great leadership and great commitment to transparency on a lot of different issues,” Conley said.
Dover Mayor Bob Carrier said Tuesday said he supports protecting police officers and the public, but in a tax cap community, $487,444 is a lot of money.
“We’re just at the start of the budget season. I don’t know how that’s going to fit into everything else we want to do,” Carrier said. “We do have a tax cap and we have to abide by that.”
Carrier said body and vehicle cameras for police, and how they should be paid for, will be a good point of discussion for council members.
“We really have to see how the dollars and cents all play out,” Carrier said.
The city council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in the council conference room at City Hall.