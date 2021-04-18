City councilors in Dover unanimously approved the purchase of body and cruiser cameras for the police department during their meeting on Wednesday night, but voiced concerns about the bidding process.
Councilor Michelle Muffett-Lipinski said she questioned the lack of bids, saying it seemed odd to her that the city did not put out any requests for proposals before choosing Utility Associates BodyWorn and Rocket IoT Vehicle Video and Communication Solution.
“A six-year commitment seems pretty significant. If we’re working with an organization, that seems pretty long,” Muffett-Lipinski said.
Councilor Fergus Cullen said he was also concerned about the lack of bids.
“I think even if this proposal was the best technology, the act of going through that process has the tendency to sharpen people’s pencils,” Cullen said.
Deputy Mayor Dennis Ciotti had questions about how to pay for the cameras after the six-year, $488,000 contract ends.
Police Chief William Breault said the department would probably switch to an annual contract at that time.
“I feel that we did do our due diligence in looking at a multitude of vendors, and really, there’s about five major vendors in body worn cameras,” he said.
Breault said police in Manchester and throughout the country use BodyWorn cameras.
BodyWorn by Utility offers instant uploading, officer safety features and called them “the Cadillac of body and cruiser cameras,” he said.
Muffett-Lipinski said even if the cameras are “the Cadillac,” having more options for transparency’s sake would have been helpful.
“That would have helped me explain to my constituents why we’re choosing this certain vendor versus others,” Muffett-Lipinski said.
In July, Breault formed an internal committee to examine issues related to implementing a body worn and police vehicle camera program, including costs, vendors, Right to Know implications and privacy concerns.
Breault said via email at the beginning of April that the New Hampshire Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community and Transparency in its final report released Aug. 31 recommended law enforcement agencies use cameras.
Breault said the use of cameras was one of the few LEACT recommendations the Dover Police Department did not meet or exceed.
The contract with BodyWorn will cover costs for 52 body cameras and 12 police vehicle cameras.The City of Manchester started using BodyWorn to outfit officers with 265 cameras at the end of 2019.