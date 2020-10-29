Dover officials have released the findings of an independent review of the police department’s internal investigation into one of its officers, who was fired in August.
Ronald “R.J.” Letendre, 47, was accused of breaking four of his wife’s ribs during a fight in Rollinsford on July 10. Rollinsford police determined Sarah Letendre was the primary physical aggressor and R.J. Letendre was the victim of domestic violence, according to the review.
But attorney Eric Daigle writes in his review that during the internal investigation, five allegations against R.J. Letendre were identified, including additional incidents of physical altercations, the improper use of his Taser while off-duty, smoking marijuana, theft of evidence and evidence improperly stored in his locker.
“The investigator was methodical and thorough while conducting the investigation and collecting evidence. Based on my review, I agree with the investigator’s conclusions regarding the five additional allegations,” Daigle wrote.
Letendre was indicted at Strafford County Superior Court on Oct. 15 and is facing a charge of falsifying physical evidence after he allegedly removed a portion of seized controlled drugs before entering the drugs into evidence at the Dover Police Department on Sept. 16, 2016.
Letendre is facing 3 ½ to 7 years in prison for the Class B felony and is scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 10.
“I do not anticipate further criminal charges for this case,” Strafford County Attorney Thomas Velardi said via email last week.
Daigle wrote that he did not find any apparent bias during the investigation or the conclusions it reached.
“It is my opinion to a reasonable degree of professional certainty that the investigation is thorough, complete and fair,” Daigle wrote.
On Thursday morning, Dover City Manager Michael Joyal released the independent review, saying, “We all are obviously extremely disappointed by the actions of Mr. Letendre while employed by the city of Dover. His actions were lone, selfish and inexcusable.”
Joyal said Letendre’s actions should not be used to cast doubt on the integrity and professionalism of anyone serving in the police department.
“Instead, I have no doubt that our citizens can and should continue to have confidence knowing that allegations of wrongdoing by any employee of our police department are taken seriously, promptly investigated and appropriately addressed,” Joyal said in an email to city councilors.
Letendre’s wife, Sarah, was charged with simple assault, obstructing the report of a crime, resisting arrest, reckless conduct, disobeying an officer and breach of bail conditions in connection with the July 10 incident.