Dover's mounted patrol program ends, police chief calls program inefficient

Dover Police Chief Bill Breault announced the department will disband its mounted patrol, a law enforcement presence so iconic that an officer and horse are depicted on the city’s downtown mural.
Breault cited costs, staffing, demand on police resources, including the “significant substance misuse epidemic,” and the overall inefficiency of policing on horseback.
Breault said Thursday the decision came after careful review.
“I absolutely see the value of the mounted patrol. It comes down to essentially the practical decision-making process of meeting your priorities,” Breault said.
Breault said having enough officers to meet demands on the department is his main concern. When the mounted patrol began in 1998, the department had 54 officers and 15 supervisers responding to 20,000 calls a year in a city of 26,000 residents.
Today, the city has 31,000 residents, about 30,350 calls for service, 52 sworn officers and 14 supervisers.
“I need to make sure that when we get a call for help, we’re able to get there and that we’re able to send the appropriate number of officers and we are able to provide backup to our officers because not only is it safer for officers, it’s safer for the community,” Breault said.
During a virtual city council forum on Wednesday, Breault said the cost of having two mounted patrol officers is, on average, $231,908 per year.
Breault said mounted patrol officers spend only about 50% of the day on patrol, which he said is inefficient.
“If I had any other part of the department that I was only getting 50 percent return from, I’d have some serious concern about that,” Breault said.
Other factors in disbanding the patrol included the department’s inability to replace an officer who recently left and Eversource’s plans to sell the property where the stable is located by 2023.
City councilors, who have received numerous emails from volunteers and supporters of the patrol, pushed back on Breault’s announcement.
Dennis Shanahan asked whether the city could purchase the property from Eversource, Dennis Ciotti said he does not want a permanent end to the program and Lindsey Williams said community members are feeling “blindsided” by Breault’s decision to take the horses off the street for good.
“I’m just very, very nervous that this is a fundamental change in how the Dover Police Department is going to be interacting with our community. And I think there should have been more dialogue, there should have been more involvement and as I shared with you and the city manager back in April, I’m really concerned with the approach to this decision,” Williams told Breault.
She called the process an example of “decide, announce, defend.”
Mayor Robert Carrier said asked whether volunteers could ride a second horse with an officer and the one horse, CJ, who is still a member of the department, during major city activities.
“The horse and rider need to build a bond. This isn’t like parking a car for two weeks and then getting back into it,” Breault said. “This is a living, breathing animal.”
Councilor Fergus Cullen supported Breault’s decision, calling it a difficult but responsible decision under the circumstances.
“He’s asked to balance many competing needs and competing priorities, all of which budget is just one,” Cullen said.
Cullen said the chief is facing five to six upcoming retirements.
“Let’s put this into perspective. Five or six retirements would be a much bigger problem than not having two mounted patrol officers at this time,” Cullen said.
Breault explained on Thursday that it can take almost a year for a new officer to go through the academy and be properly trained in the field.
Breault said he is open to the thought of a citizen group using horses such as CJ to have a presence downtown but that he will not offer police resources to support such missions. CJ will be retired.