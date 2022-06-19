A highly-trained rescue team assembled Saturday night after a man hiking near Mount Clay in freezing temperatures and snow sent a text to his wife saying he felt like he would die without help.
Rescuers described the conditions in the high peaks as “treacherous” with freezing temperatures, rain, sleet, snow and wind gusts more than 80 mph.
The man was on the Gulfside Trail in the vicinity of Mount Clay Saturday night into Sunday morning.
The man’s wife alerted Fish and Game around 6:30 p.m.
The hiker, who was not identified as of Sunday, was hiking the Gulfside Trail and became severely hypothermic, according to a news release. In the text message, the man told his wife he was “cold and wet” and could not continue on.
“He further wrote that he felt he would die without a rescue,” the news release reads.
On Sunday, the Mount Washington Observatory reported temperatures close to or below freezing in elevations about 4,500 feet. Mount Washington measured 1.3 inches of snow as of Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Fish and Game called the efforts a “high-risk rescue” with the hiker being severely hypothermic. Conservation officers were already included in a carryout of an injured hiker on the Centennial Trail in Shelburne. The department received multiple calls from hikers who were cold, wet and calling for help. Most were on high elevation summits and ridgelines of the Presidential Range, according to the release.
Chains were placed on the tires of a state parks truck to drop off rescuers near the top of Mount Washington.
The first team located the man around 10:38 p.m., who was unresponsive and “in a highly hypothermic state.” They placed a temporary shelter over him to warm him up.
“Failing to elicit a response, but detecting signs of life, the crew jumped into action and placed him in a litter and immediately started carrying him up towards the summit of Mt. Washington,” the release reads.
The team carried him one-mile to the summit of Mount Washington, arriving at 1:20 a.m. He was driven to a waiting ambulance.
His condition was unknown as of Sunday afternoon.
All nine members of the North Conway-based Mountain Rescue Services responded, along with six conservation officers, three of whom assisted in the other carryout.
Other rescues took place over the weekend:
• Members of Randolph Mountain Club rescued a hiker suffering from hypothermic conditions and managed to carry her down off the elevations to an RMC hut.
• Another hiker called 911 while hiking on the Tuckerman Ravine Trail. A good Samaritan hiker provided warm clothing and brought the hiker to an AMC hut.
• Another group of hikers called for a rescue while on the summit of Mt. Eisenhower, complaining that they were wet and cold.
“Sometimes having enough gear is not enough. In weather conditions experienced this weekend it is better to descend and get out of the wind and cold instead of pushing on until it is too late,” the release states.