Peterborough’s $8 million Main Street bridge reconstruction project is going to be delayed after a drilling rig tipped over Thursday morning, and ended up in the Contoocook River.
“Fortunately no one was injured,” said Nicole MacStay, Peterborough’s town administrator.
Police say the accident happened around 10 a.m. while the rig operator was working on the Route 202 retaining wall portion of the project. The road stayed closed for a few hours as the rig was moved enough to allow for cars to pass.
New Hampshire’s Department of Environmental Services was contacted as well due to a minor fuel leak into the river.
“While we expect there to be delays as a result of today’s accident, the extent of scheduling and financial considerations is unknown at this time,” MacStay said.
Seth MacLean, the town’s director of public works, is working with general contractor Beck and Bellucci to assess the impact the accident will have on the project.
According to MacStay, more full-road closures are likely going forward, given the large equipment needed to completely remove the rig.
Representatives for Beck and Bellucci, a Franklin-based bridge construction firm, were not available for comment on Thursday.
The 80,000 pound bridge spanning the Contoocook River was first redlined by the state in 2006, and it took years for the town to get the project approved and funded through federal grants. The Main Street bridge was washed out during the 1938 hurricane, and rebuilt two years later.