Driver arrested for DWI after truck crashes into Pelham restaurant

Feb 22, 2023

A Pelham man was charged with DWI after police say he crashed his pickup truck into the Grand 38 restaurant Tuesday evening.

Kevin Steele, 57, was also charged with two counts of criminal mischief and driving after suspension, according to a news release.

Police were called to the Bridge Street restaurant about 5 p.m. Tuesday for a report that a truck had crashed into the restaurant and "the driver appeared unwell," the release said.

Officers determined that the truck was registered to Steele, and they located the driver inside the restaurant and arrested him.

Investigators said Steele was impaired when he drove to the restaurant and his vehicle struck the restaurant's glass door and a wooden fence owned by Ace Discount Cigarettes next door.

Steele was released on bail to a sober adult, police said. He will be arraigned in Salem District Court on March 6.