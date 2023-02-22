Fence damage near Grand 38 restaurant in Pelham

Police were called to the Grand 38 restaurant on Bridge Street in Pelham after it was struck by a truck driven by Kevin Steele, 57, a local man, Tuesday evening.

 Provided by Pelham police

A Pelham man was charged with DWI after police say he crashed his pickup truck into the Grand 38 restaurant Tuesday evening.

Kevin Steele, 57, was also charged with two counts of criminal mischief and driving after suspension, according to a news release.