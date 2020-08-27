A police officer was nearly struck by a cruiser that was pushed 30 feet after it was hit by an alleged drunken driver during a police pursuit that ended in Hampton Tuesday night.
Eileen Whitney, 62, of Newbury, Mass., is charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, reckless conduct, and disobeying a police officer.
According to Hampton police, the wild encounter with Whitney began Tuesday around 8:15 p.m. when they were notified by the North Hampton Police Department that officers were attempting to stop a vehicle headed south on Lafayette Road in North Hampton.
Police said the vehicle matched the description of a reckless driving complaint that was made earlier.
Officers noticed that the vehicle had a tire that was blown out and a wheel was smoking while the driver continued on.
Police said the driver, later identified as Whitney, had stopped and then continued driving on several occasions before crossing over the border into Hampton, where she allegedly almost hit other vehicles and a pedestrian as she swerved into the wrong lane.
Officers attempted to stop the vehicle by setting up a tire deflation device on Lafayette Road just north of the High Street intersection and safely blocking oncoming traffic from entering the area, police said.
After the tires deflated, Whitney crashed into an unoccupied police cruiser and pushed it ahead. The vehicle also hit an officer, police said.
Speeds were within normal range and there were no serious injuries reported, according to police.
Whitney was brought to a local hospital by the Hampton Fire Department as a precaution and later charged.
She is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 15.
Police are asking anyone with information related to the incident to contact the Hampton Police Department at 929-4444. Anonymous tips can be made through the Crimeline for the Hamptons at 929-1222.