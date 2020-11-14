MANCHESTER — A 26-year-old Massachusetts woman was charged with two felonies after a car crash that left her passenger seriously injured early Saturday morning.
Norma Salvador of Lowell, Mass., was charged with felony DWI and second degree assault because of the severity of her passenger’s injuries, police said.
Police responded to a report of a single-car crash at South Mammoth and Mooresville roads around 2 a.m. and found a car had struck two houses before landing on a lawn. The passenger was taken to the hospital and was admitted to the intensive care unit.