Driver crashes into Rochester tolls, flips vehicle

ROCHESTER — Emergency rescue crews extricated a driver who was trapped inside his vehicle after it struck a concrete barrier at the Spaulding Turnpike tolls in Rochester on Thursday.
According to New Hampshire State Police, after the Subaru Impreza driven by North Conway’s Ronald Theriault, 65, struck the northbound lane barrier, the vehicle flipped onto its roof.
The crash happened around 1:30 p.m.
Traffic was reduced to one lane in each direction as rescuers worked to get the person out of their vehicle.
Theriault’s Subaru Impreza also struck a Chevrolet van being driven by Barrington’s Dana Joy, 40.
Theriault was transported by Rochester Ambulance to the Portsmouth Regional Hospital where he was treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.
The scene was cleared within two hours. One northbound toll lane will remain closed due to the damage it sustained during the crash, according to state police.
The Rochester tolls are located just north of Dover on the Spaulding Turnpike.
