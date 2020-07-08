NEW HAMPTON -- A car and a bicyclist collided beneath an underpass in the middle of a hairpin turn Tuesday afternoon.
“It’s about the best outcome you could have with a car versus bike,” New Hampton Police Cpl. Joshua Tyrrell said.
Ivar Dahl of Ashland was bicycling south on Winona Road toward Meredith when he collided with a northbound Nissan sedan driven by Karen Luong of Boston, police said. Dahl, who was wearing a helmet, was conscious. He was taken by New Hampton Fire-Rescue to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth just after 1:30 p.m.
Police said no citations were issued.
“They just kind of met in the middle and at the last second saw each other,” Tyrrell said.