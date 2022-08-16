Driver dead after Tuesday morning crash in Hollis Staff report Aug 16, 2022 Aug 16, 2022 Updated 54 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A one-car crash Tuesday morning in Hollis left one person dead, Hollis police said. Police said a driver was headed north on Silver Lake Road just after 9 a.m. when he or she drove off the road and crashed into a tree. The driver was dead by the time emergency responders arrived, according to a Hollis Police Department news release. Police did not release any information to identify the driver or car. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, police said. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Woman dies in Pike crash, speed and impairment suspected No closure or comfort in Randolph crash not-guilty verdict +11 {{title}} Most Popular White Mountain campground closed because of bear activity Woman dies in Pike crash, speed and impairment suspected Dead body discovered in Nutts Pond Dartmouth community 'deeply saddened' by death of 2020 grad Claremont woman killed in crash with propane truck Two people killed in Berwick collision 72-year-old woman dead after Westmoreland crash Manchester cop, suspended for racially insensitive text, up for promotion Multiple vehicle crash shuts down Everett Turnpike off-ramp in Nashua NTSB report on Barnes plane crash inconclusive; pilot refueled before leaving NH Request News Coverage