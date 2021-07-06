SEABROOK — Traffic on Interstate 95 southbound was backed up for miles Tuesday after a three-car crash left a New Jersey man dead and sent four others to the hospital.
One driver is facing a DUI charge.
The crash happened just after 12:30 p.m. when the driver of a white 2020 Subaru Outback, identified as Sue Sargent, 66, of Eliot, Maine, traveling northbound in the area of Exit 1 lost control, hit a minivan and then crossed the median and struck a red 2016 Jeep Wrangler heading southbound, according to New Hampshire State Police Staff Sgt. Keith Walker.
The impact caused the Jeep to overturn before coming to rest in the woods just off the breakdown lane.
Four people were in the Jeep, which was driven by Joseph Hoffman, 29, of Colonia, N.J. The three passengers were identified as Matthew Santangelo, 29, Colonia, N.J.; Jamerson Tisch, 27, of Keyport, N.J.; and Michael Hoffman, 27, of Colonia, N.J.
State police said in a press release that Michael Hoffman was ejected from the Jeep. He was taken to the Seabrook Emergency Room of the Portsmouth Regional Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. The others in the Jeep were also taken to the Seabrook Emergency Room for treatment of minor injuries
Sargent was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. As a result of an investigation, she was placed under arrest for Aggravated Driving While Under the Influence, state police said.
She was released on personal recognizance bail, and remains hospitalized. An arraignment date in Rockingham Superior Court will be set pending her release from the hospital.
The occupants of the minivan, a 2019 Toyota Sienna, didn’t suffer serious injuries and was not brought to the hospital. The driver was identified as Shannon Geoghegan, 50, of Franklin, Mass. With her in the vehicle were two passengers, Lawrence Geoghegan, 58, and a juvenile male, State police said.
All southbound lanes were initially shut down, but one lane was later opened and allowed traffic to begin moving around the scene. The the southbound lanes fully reopened just after 5 p.m.
"Although physical impairment appears to be a contributing factor, all aspects of this crash remain under investigation," state police said. Anyone with information about the crash should contact Trooper Eric Torrens at 603-223-4381 or email at Eric.M.Torrens@dos.nh.gov.