Moments before a head-on collision on the F. E. Everett Turnpike that killed both drivers, a witness called 911 to report a vehicle had made a U-turn on the highway and was driving in the wrong direction, state police reported Wednesday.
Vincent Forgione, 24, of Bedford was behind the wheel of a 2009 Honda Ridgeline that was traveling north in the southbound lane when it struck the 2016 Audi driven by 20-year-old Elizabeth Croke of Merrimack, according to a news release confirming their identities.
State troopers said they had been searching for the Honda less than 20 minutes before a report about the crash shortly after midnight near exit 13. At least one of the vehicles was engulfed in flames.
“Impaired operation on the part of Forgione is a suspected contributing factor,” said state police, who are continuing to investigate the crash.
Croke graduated from Bishop Guertin High School in 2019, according to the obituary published Wednesday in the Union Leader.
“Elizabeth was well-known in the community for her participation in numerous sports and her love for her family and friends,” the obituary said. “Her larger-than-life personality and contagious laugh let everyone know she was in the room.”