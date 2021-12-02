TILTON -- All five people involved in a Wednesday night head-on crash on Route 3 remain in area hospitals, and the driver of an allegedly stolen vehicle has life-threatening injuries, according to Police Chief Corey Piser.
Chad Glodgett, 39, of Concord, was allegedly impaired while behind the wheel of a 2021 Toyota Camry headed westbound reported stolen from Londonderry.
Reaching speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour, the Camry, which Piser said had earlier been pursued by Belmont Police for an unspecified reason, crossed the Mosquito Bridge, which spans Lake Winnisquam and connects Belmont and Sanbornton, then struck a concrete island in the road near the Sanbornton/Tilton town line.
The Camry went over the island and struck a 2015 Audi headed east operated by Steve St. Laurent, 61. Cathy Bisbano, 58, was a passenger.
The couple is from Meredith, Tilton Police said.
St. Laurent and Bisbano, as well as Glodgett and his passengers -- Trevor Glodgett, 41, of Pittsfield and Alexa Robichaud, 31, of Tilton -- suffered “serious injuries.”
An extrication tool was used by firefighters to get the Glodgetts and Robichaud out of the vehicle.
On Thursday afternoon, Piser said everyone involved in the crash were still being treated at area hospitals. Piser said she knew that of the five, only Chad Glodgett was “in life-threatening condition.”
In a prepared statement, Tilton Police said that Belmont Police had pursued the Camry but terminated the pursuit “due to the suspect driver’s excessive speed.”
“Driver impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash and the investigation is ongoing,” the department said, with the Belknap Regional Accident Reconstruction Team providing assistance.